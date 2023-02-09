Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) went down by -9.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s stock price has collected -11.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE :BKH) Right Now?

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKH is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Black Hills Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.57, which is $13.71 above the current price. BKH currently public float of 64.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKH was 335.53K shares.

BKH’s Market Performance

BKH stocks went down by -11.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.47% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Black Hills Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.00% for BKH stocks with a simple moving average of -10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $67 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKH reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for BKH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKH, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

BKH Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.26. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Roberts Rebecca B, who sale 500 shares at the price of $73.62 back on May 20. After this action, Roberts Rebecca B now owns 6,445 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $36,810 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.77 for the present operating margin

+23.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at +12.15. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.