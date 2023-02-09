Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE :BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $1.53 above the current price. BAM currently public float of 398.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAM was 1.65M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.06% for BAM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +6.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.35. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who sale 970,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Dec 01. After this action, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN now owns 12,311,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $23,794,100 using the latest closing price.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 970,000 shares at $24.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN is holding 12,311,712 shares at $23,794,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.12 for the present operating margin

+92.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +59.96.