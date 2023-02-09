Here’s Our Rant About Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE :SRC) Right Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.47, which is $0.56 above the current price. SRC currently public float of 138.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRC was 730.43K shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

SRC stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.90% for SRC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for SRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to SRC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

SRC Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.53. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from GILCHRIST RICHARD I, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $41.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, GILCHRIST RICHARD I now owns 44,409 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $251,459 using the latest closing price.

Young Jay, the EVP, CAO, CLO of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., sale 19,037 shares at $46.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Young Jay is holding 19,636 shares at $882,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.24 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +29.14. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.