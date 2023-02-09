Here’s Our Rant About LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.29. The company’s stock price has collected -10.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RAMP currently public float of 64.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAMP was 627.77K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP stocks went down by -10.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of 55.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.64% for RAMP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RAMP, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Hussain Mohsin, who sale 7,332 shares at the price of $22.12 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hussain Mohsin now owns 112,988 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $162,184 using the latest closing price.

TOMLIN DEBORA B, the Director of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., purchase 528 shares at $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that TOMLIN DEBORA B is holding 22,748 shares at $9,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -8.00 for asset returns.