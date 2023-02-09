Here’s Our Rant About Kanzhun Limited (BZ)

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) went up by 6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ :BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Kanzhun Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.48, which is -$0.88 below the current price. BZ currently public float of 145.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.99M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 82.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Kanzhun Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for BZ stocks with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BZ, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

BZ Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.08. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw 18.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.39 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -29.00. The total capital return value is set at -14.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.