Here’s How Your Trade Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Aggressively Right Now

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE :MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODG is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $9.19 above the current price. MODG currently public float of 152.66M and currently shorts hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODG was 1.33M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.28% and a quarterly performance of 28.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for MODG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

MODG Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Thomas Jennifer L., who sale 6,438 shares at the price of $23.30 back on Jan 20. After this action, Thomas Jennifer L. now owns 56,012 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $150,005 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Brian P., the EVP, CFO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $21.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Lynch Brian P. is holding 56,705 shares at $216,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +10.28. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.