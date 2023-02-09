Here’s How Your Trade Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Aggressively Right Now

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went down by -9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :FBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBIO is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is $7.75 above the current price. FBIO currently public float of 79.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBIO was 422.70K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO stocks went down by -16.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -9.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.19% for Fortress Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.33% for FBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FBIO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FBIO Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9116. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw 15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 11,730,324 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $67,960 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 11,630,324 shares at $2,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.21 for the present operating margin

+49.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -94.06. Equity return is now at value -105.60, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.