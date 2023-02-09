Discover Financial Services (DFS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.46.

The average price from analysts is $116.56, which is $0.25 above the current price. DFS currently public float of 265.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 2.35M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of 14.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $96 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

DFS Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.98. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Minetti Carlos, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Minetti Carlos now owns 114,493 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $826,000 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $115.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 121,493 shares at $809,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.