Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Youdao Inc. (DAO)?

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) went up by 7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE :DAO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Youdao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.45, which is -$1.5 below the current price. DAO currently public float of 36.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAO was 232.57K shares.

DAO’s Market Performance

DAO stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.30% and a quarterly performance of 116.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Youdao Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for DAO stocks with a simple moving average of 42.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAO reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for DAO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DAO, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

DAO Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw 37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.07 for the present operating margin

+49.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -22.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.