Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s stock price has collected -13.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TNYA) Right Now?

TNYA currently public float of 60.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNYA was 337.75K shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA stocks went down by -13.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.69% and a quarterly performance of 43.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for TNYA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

TNYA Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +32.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA fell by -13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who purchase 69,739 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Jan 19. After this action, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP now owns 9,870,274 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., valued at $174,201 using the latest closing price.

GOEDDEL DAVID V, the Director of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., purchase 69,739 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that GOEDDEL DAVID V is holding 9,870,274 shares at $174,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -43.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.73.