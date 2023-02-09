Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE :SITC) Right Now?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITC is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SITE Centers Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.02, which is $1.13 above the current price. SITC currently public float of 176.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITC was 1.91M shares.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITC stocks went down by -0.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.18% and a quarterly performance of 11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for SITE Centers Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for SITC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITC reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SITC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SITC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SITC Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, SITE Centers Corp. saw 0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Cattonar John M, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Dec 27. After this action, Cattonar John M now owns 40,922 shares of SITE Centers Corp., valued at $149,743 using the latest closing price.

Lukes David R, the President & CEO of SITE Centers Corp., sale 310,797 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lukes David R is holding 1,164,513 shares at $5,155,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.60 for the present operating margin

+35.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp. stands at +23.76. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.