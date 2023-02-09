Cerence Inc. (CRNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s stock price has collected 9.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNC is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.11, which is $0.88 above the current price. CRNC currently public float of 39.22M and currently shorts hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 485.40K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 9.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.42% and a quarterly performance of 69.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Cerence Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.69% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CRNC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CRNC Trading at 38.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +34.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.53. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 56.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 3,530 shares at the price of $24.32 back on Jan 31. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 490,225 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $85,850 using the latest closing price.

Kathpal Prateek, the EVP, CTO of Cerence Inc., sale 2,209 shares at $23.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Kathpal Prateek is holding 210,718 shares at $51,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+66.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at -94.80. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.