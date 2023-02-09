Can Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Remain Competitive?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.98.

The average price from analysts is $121.93, which is $6.06 above the current price. PAYX currently public float of 321.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.65M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of -0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for PAYX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $110 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAYX, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.41. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gibson John B, who sale 194 shares at the price of $120.31 back on Jan 13. After this action, Gibson John B now owns 52,792 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $23,340 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 13,744 shares at $115.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 33,268 shares at $1,584,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.