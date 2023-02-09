Can NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Remain Competitive?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ :NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.54.

NXPI currently public float of 258.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.16M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.76% and a quarterly performance of 19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for NXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.03. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $178.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 9,039 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $24,039 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.