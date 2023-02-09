Buy or Sell Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EVLV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.08, which is $1.71 above the current price. EVLV currently public float of 104.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVLV was 653.11K shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.13% and a quarterly performance of 26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.67% for EVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5.40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +38.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Chitkara Anil, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Chitkara Anil now owns 1,097,972 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

George Peter Gustav, the President & CEO of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 963 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that George Peter Gustav is holding 635,313 shares at $2,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.29 for the present operating margin

+28.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -45.83. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.69.