Buy or Sell Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.69. The company’s stock price has collected -2.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE :CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.89, which is $2.52 above the current price. CUZ currently public float of 150.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUZ was 1.25M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.24% and a quarterly performance of 9.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Cousins Properties Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for CUZ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUZ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CUZ Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.40. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.99 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +28.02. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.