Buy or Sell AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.63. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $185.33, which is $25.15 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 162.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.65M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.32% and a quarterly performance of -2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.91% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $185 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $169, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

ABC Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.11. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,499 shares at the price of $164.28 back on Jan 17. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,724,776 using the latest closing price.

Donato Leslie E, the EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 930 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Donato Leslie E is holding 6,054 shares at $158,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.