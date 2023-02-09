A Lesson to Learn: Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.87. The company’s stock price has collected -6.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ :TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Trimble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.35, which is $12.37 above the current price. TRMB currently public float of 245.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.16M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stocks went down by -6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.66% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.90% for TRMB stocks with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

TRMB Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.94. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from MATTHEWS DARRYL R, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $71.30 back on Aug 18. After this action, MATTHEWS DARRYL R now owns 38,136 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $285,204 using the latest closing price.

KIRKLAND JAMES A, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc., sale 5,412 shares at $71.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that KIRKLAND JAMES A is holding 65,132 shares at $387,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.98 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.