A Lesson to Learn: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.02. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that Myovant Sciences Accepts Sweetened $2.9 Billion Bid From Sumitomo Pharma

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $0.11 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 46.10M and currently shorts hold a 13.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 848.21K shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.07% and a quarterly performance of 0.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of 39.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MYOV, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.89. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Lang Matthew, who sale 1,272 shares at the price of $26.89 back on Jan 18. After this action, Lang Matthew now owns 354,303 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $34,204 using the latest closing price.

Marek David C, the Principal Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 8,037 shares at $26.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Marek David C is holding 417,599 shares at $216,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.11 for the present operating margin

+76.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stands at -89.18. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.