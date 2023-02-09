A Lesson to Learn: Chubb Limited (CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/22 that Hurricane Ian Claims Hit Profits of Chubb

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.66.

CB currently public float of 413.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.73M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.65% and a quarterly performance of 1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $225 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $246. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

CB Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.69. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Lupica John J, who sale 7,949 shares at the price of $222.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lupica John J now owns 123,553 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $1,764,678 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 19,051 shares at $218.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lupica John J is holding 131,502 shares at $4,164,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.33. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.