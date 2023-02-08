Why Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s stock price has collected -5.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE :OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.69, which is $1.88 above the current price. OHI currently public float of 233.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OHI was 2.18M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stocks went down by -5.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.24% for OHI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +56.66. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.