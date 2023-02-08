We Analyzed the Future Direction of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), Here is What We Found

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.97. The company’s stock price has collected 8.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ :GIGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIGM is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GigaMedia Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GIGM currently public float of 6.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIGM was 26.37K shares.

GIGM’s Market Performance

GIGM stocks went up by 8.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.83% and a quarterly performance of 30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for GigaMedia Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.33% for GIGM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIGM stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for GIGM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIGM in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2009.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GIGM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

GIGM Trading at 22.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIGM rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4013. In addition, GigaMedia Limited saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.36 for the present operating margin

+52.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaMedia Limited stands at -62.36. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.