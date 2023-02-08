We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), Here is What We Found

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) went up by 10.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s stock price has collected 12.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :CINF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CINF is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.00, which is -$16.29 below the current price. CINF currently public float of 155.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINF was 562.71K shares.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF stocks went up by 12.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.29% and a quarterly performance of 27.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.51% for CINF stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $106 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CINF reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CINF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

CINF Trading at 19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.55. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw 24.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Debbink Dirk J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.13 back on Dec 06. After this action, Debbink Dirk J now owns 45,502 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Skidmore Douglas S, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 565 shares at $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Skidmore Douglas S is holding 7,600 shares at $54,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.