TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) went up by 30.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s stock price has collected 25.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :TOMZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -2.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TOMZ currently public float of 14.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 39.12K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ stocks went up by 25.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.71% and a quarterly performance of 45.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.72% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.77% for TOMZ stocks with a simple moving average of 36.53% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 56.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.67%, as shares surge +88.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +25.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7828. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 109.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.51 for the present operating margin

+55.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -57.21. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.