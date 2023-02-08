S&W Seed Company (SANW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) went up by 12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.73. The company’s stock price has collected 17.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ :SANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SANW is at 1.19.

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $1.53 above the current price. SANW currently public float of 40.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANW was 56.41K shares.

SANW’s Market Performance

SANW stocks went up by 17.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly performance of 73.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for S&W Seed Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.40% for SANW stocks with a simple moving average of 50.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANW reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SANW, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SANW Trading at 23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW rose by +17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5380. In addition, S&W Seed Company saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from Wong Mark, who purchase 7,634 shares at the price of $1.32 back on May 20. After this action, Wong Mark now owns 276,176 shares of S&W Seed Company, valued at $10,077 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.50 for the present operating margin

+2.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&W Seed Company stands at -51.01. Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -23.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.