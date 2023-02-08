Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Squarespace Got an Upgrade. Its Stock Is Viewed as Low Risk.

Is It Worth Investing in Squarespace Inc. (NYSE :SQSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Squarespace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.64, which is $1.52 above the current price. SQSP currently public float of 82.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQSP was 578.51K shares.

SQSP’s Market Performance

SQSP stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of 16.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Squarespace Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for SQSP stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SQSP, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SQSP Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from O’Connor Courtenay, who sale 7,028 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Feb 02. After this action, O’Connor Courtenay now owns 38,216 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $177,316 using the latest closing price.

Index Venture Growth Associate, the 10% Owner of Squarespace Inc., sale 668,902 shares at $20.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Index Venture Growth Associate is holding 0 shares at $13,444,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+80.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -31.78. Equity return is now at value 66.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.