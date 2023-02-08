Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) went down by -5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GLG) Right Now?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TD Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.00. GLG currently public float of 19.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLG was 432.87K shares.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.06% and a quarterly performance of 5.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for TD Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.74% for GLG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1470. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLG starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of TD Holdings Inc., valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of TD Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -0.47. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.