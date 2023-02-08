Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

SKT currently public float of 101.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 683.92K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $21 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SKT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

SKT Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,274,686 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,349,686 shares at $975,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.