Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.48. The company’s stock price has collected 6.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYM) Right Now?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 519.69 x from its present earnings ratio.

SYM currently public float of 33.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYM was 208.88K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stocks went up by 6.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.00% and a quarterly performance of 61.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.32% for SYM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 29.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 39.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Feb 02. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 216,470 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,209,797 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 144,939 shares at $56,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value 39.40, with -31.40 for asset returns.