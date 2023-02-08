Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went up by 14.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s stock price has collected 16.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.83, which is -$3.97 below the current price. SKY currently public float of 55.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 350.88K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went up by 16.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.28% and a quarterly performance of 47.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.53% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at 25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +25.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.75. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Yost Mark J., who sale 41,823 shares at the price of $55.46 back on Jan 17. After this action, Yost Mark J. now owns 113,370 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $2,319,550 using the latest closing price.

Berman Michael B, the Director of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 5,536 shares at $52.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Berman Michael B is holding 10,099 shares at $291,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.08 for the present operating margin

+26.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +11.24. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.