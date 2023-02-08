Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went down by -18.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.22. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ :DGLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGLY is at 0.79.

DGLY currently public float of 50.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGLY was 414.32K shares.

DGLY’s Market Performance

DGLY stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Digital Ally Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for DGLY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGLY

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGLY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for DGLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to DGLY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DGLY Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.53%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3032. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw 28.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.93 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at +118.97. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.