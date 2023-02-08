PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Just Got Our Attention

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.69, which is $8.01 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 226.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.27M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.20% and a quarterly performance of 51.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for PulteGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PHM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PHM Trading at 20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.19. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from O’Meara Brien P., who sale 4,924 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, O’Meara Brien P. now owns 17,308 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $295,455 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick John J., the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr of PulteGroup Inc., sale 15,090 shares at $49.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Chadwick John J. is holding 82,590 shares at $740,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.28 for the present operating margin

+29.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +16.13. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.