PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) went down by -4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.53. The company’s stock price has collected -8.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ :PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PetMed Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $1.06 above the current price. PETS currently public float of 20.17M and currently shorts hold a 19.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETS was 353.76K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS stocks went down by -8.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.89% and a quarterly performance of -12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for PetMed Express Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for PETS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PETS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PETS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PETS Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.30. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +7.72. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.