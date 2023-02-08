Natera Inc. (NTRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.82. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ :NTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTRA is at 1.23.

The average price from analysts is $72.00, which is $26.08 above the current price. NTRA currently public float of 104.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTRA was 1.67M shares.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.34% and a quarterly performance of 3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Natera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.54% for NTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $58 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTRA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.39. In addition, Natera Inc. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 19,326 shares at the price of $43.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 49,664 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $844,152 using the latest closing price.

Brophy Michael Burkes, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Natera Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $42.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Brophy Michael Burkes is holding 68,990 shares at $1,481,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Equity return is now at value -109.10, with -49.00 for asset returns.