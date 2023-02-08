Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s stock price has collected -5.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE :MCW) Right Now?

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.55, which is $2.03 above the current price. MCW currently public float of 301.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCW was 1.25M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW stocks went down by -5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 10.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Mister Car Wash Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.26% for MCW stocks with a simple moving average of -8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MCW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

MCW Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Chimienti Mayra Idali, who sale 23,102 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, Chimienti Mayra Idali now owns 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $220,393 using the latest closing price.

Chimienti Mayra Idali, the Chief Operating Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Chimienti Mayra Idali is holding 281,540 shares at $190,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at -2.91. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.