MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE :MNSO) Right Now?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MINISO Group Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.80, which is -$1.41 below the current price. MNSO currently public float of 300.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNSO was 973.04K shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.66% and a quarterly performance of 135.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for MINISO Group Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for MNSO stocks with a simple moving average of 104.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at 27.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 48.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.