Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Just Got Our Attention

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Foxconn to Invest $170 Million in EV Truck Maker Lordstown Motors

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIDE is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25, which is $2.06 above the current price. RIDE currently public float of 179.13M and currently shorts hold a 22.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 6.11M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.04% and a quarterly performance of -28.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Lordstown Motors Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.48% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +47.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2490. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -42.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.