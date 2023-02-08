Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) went up by 9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.74. The company’s stock price has collected 15.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE :KMPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kemper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.80, which is -$2.25 below the current price. KMPR currently public float of 60.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPR was 362.24K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

KMPR stocks went up by 15.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.52% and a quarterly performance of 21.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Kemper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.50% for KMPR stocks with a simple moving average of 37.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to KMPR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

KMPR Trading at 25.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR rose by +15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.64. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw 38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Joyce Robert Joseph, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $55.76 back on Nov 07. After this action, Joyce Robert Joseph now owns 19,898 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $223,040 using the latest closing price.

Parker Stuart B., the Director of Kemper Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $42.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Parker Stuart B. is holding 35,219 shares at $212,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at -5.38. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.