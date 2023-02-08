Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) went down by -6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Getty Images Swings to a Loss, But the Stock Gets an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GETY) Right Now?

GETY currently public float of 193.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GETY was 319.51K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY stocks went up by 1.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.14% and a quarterly performance of 6.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.81% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.13% for GETY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GETY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

GETY Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares surge +24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +1.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw 16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Sep 20. After this action, Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,596,723 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $45,455 using the latest closing price.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the 10% Owner of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 131,618 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Neuberger Berman Group LLC is holding 64,601,923 shares at $1,118,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -8.80 for asset returns.