Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Used-Car Dealers’ Stocks Attract Buying From Insiders

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CarMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.38, which is -$14.95 below the current price. KMX currently public float of 157.51M and currently shorts hold a 13.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.82M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went up by 8.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.78% and a quarterly performance of 21.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.43% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KMX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

KMX Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.42. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.