Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) went down by -21.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock price has collected -17.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BV) Right Now?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BV is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.12, which is $3.0 above the current price. BV currently public float of 37.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BV was 324.31K shares.

BV’s Market Performance

BV stocks went down by -17.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.53% and a quarterly performance of -23.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for BrightView Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.24% for BV stocks with a simple moving average of -33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BV Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BV fell by -17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, BrightView Holdings Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BV starting from DONNELLY THOMAS C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 20. After this action, DONNELLY THOMAS C now owns 169,489 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc., valued at $58,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.32 for the present operating margin

+22.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightView Holdings Inc. stands at +0.50. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.