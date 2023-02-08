Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Phillips 66 (PSX)?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE :PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSX is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $125.07, which is $22.03 above the current price. PSX currently public float of 470.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.20M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly performance of -1.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Phillips 66. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for PSX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $121 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

PSX Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.56. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+3.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +1.17. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.