Is EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) a Keeper?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE :EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOG is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for EOG Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.13, which is $27.15 above the current price. EOG currently public float of 584.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOG was 3.43M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.24% and a quarterly performance of -9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for EOG Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for EOG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $167 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

EOG Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.00. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Kerr Michael T., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $130.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Kerr Michael T. now owns 170,000 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $2,609,854 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 151,917 shares at $772,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.93 for the present operating margin

+44.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +23.58. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.