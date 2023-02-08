Is Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) a Keeper?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Community Health Stock Drops 35%. Wall Street Didn’t Expect an Earnings Loss.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.46, which is $0.26 above the current price. CYH currently public float of 126.20M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 2.49M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.24% and a quarterly performance of 76.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Community Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of 28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CYH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 4,059,196 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $2,352,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH WAYNE T, the Executive Chairman of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SMITH WAYNE T is holding 3,259,196 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.37 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +1.86. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.