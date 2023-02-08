Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 0.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

VRNS currently public float of 108.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.33M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.34% and a quarterly performance of 78.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.26% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to VRNS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at 20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Jan 05. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 72,410 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $35,670 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 24,400 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 490,351 shares at $500,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.