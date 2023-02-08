Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE :VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVV is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Valvoline Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VVV currently public float of 174.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.47M shares.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.80% and a quarterly performance of 15.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Valvoline Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for VVV stocks with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VVV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Michael S., the Chief Accounting Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 900 shares at $32.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Ryan Michael S. is holding 8,258 shares at $29,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Equity return is now at value 188.70, with 12.90 for asset returns.