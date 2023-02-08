Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.86. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.25.

APH currently public float of 591.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 2.23M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.54% and a quarterly performance of 6.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $93 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to APH, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

APH Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.86. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from NORWITT RICHARD ADAM, who sale 650,000 shares at the price of $81.72 back on Feb 03. After this action, NORWITT RICHARD ADAM now owns 967,424 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $53,115,790 using the latest closing price.

D’AMICO LANCE E, the Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of Amphenol Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $82.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that D’AMICO LANCE E is holding 25,700 shares at $2,054,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.