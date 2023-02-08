Here’s Our Rant About Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s stock price has collected 7.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is at 1.71.

ONTX currently public float of 20.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTX was 167.00K shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

ONTX stocks went up by 7.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.11% and a quarterly performance of 101.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.54% for ONTX stocks with a simple moving average of 28.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at 62.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.54%, as shares surge +88.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9783. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. saw 107.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.