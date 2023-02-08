Here’s Our Rant About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) went down by -12.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ :AOSL) Right Now?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOSL is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.33, which is $6.21 above the current price. AOSL currently public float of 22.27M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOSL was 235.47K shares.

AOSL’s Market Performance

AOSL stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.86% and a quarterly performance of -3.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.92% for AOSL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOSL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AOSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AOSL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

AOSL Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited saw 10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Liang Yifan, who sale 6,600 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jan 09. After this action, Liang Yifan now owns 190,090 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, valued at $198,000 using the latest closing price.

Chang Mike F, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, sale 56,400 shares at $29.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Chang Mike F is holding 4,352,210 shares at $1,689,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Equity return is now at value 54.30, with 37.00 for asset returns.