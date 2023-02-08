Here’s How Your Trade AECOM (ACM) Aggressively Right Now

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE :ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACM is at 1.31.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ACM currently public float of 137.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACM was 825.52K shares.

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.94% and a quarterly performance of 19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for AECOM. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for ACM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACM, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ACM Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.58. In addition, AECOM saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Poloni Lara, who sale 6,498 shares at the price of $83.10 back on Jan 09. After this action, Poloni Lara now owns 73,351 shares of AECOM, valued at $539,986 using the latest closing price.

Battley Todd, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of AECOM, sale 2,800 shares at $83.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Battley Todd is holding 16,295 shares at $235,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.